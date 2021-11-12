Lakers PG Rajon Rondo Is Questionable For Friday Vs. Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is questionable for Friday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

Rondo hasn’t been starting, but he has fulfilled some solid minutes at point guard off the bench and is a loss for depth purposes. The league veteran has averaged 3.7 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game in seven appearances on the season. The Lakers are already thin for Friday’s outing as things stand with LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Trevor Ariza all already listed as out for the game.

Rondo’s status will be something to monitor as we get closer to tip-off. He also missed Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Heat with the same hamstring issue.

Minnesota Timberwolves Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently three-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday with the total set at 224.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.