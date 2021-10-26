Lakers SF LeBron James Questionable (Ankle) For Tuesday Vs. Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James has been listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs due to right ankle soreness, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The 17-time All-Star had the ankle rolled on following a fall by Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane which left him in some pain. It’s the same ankle that he suffered a high sprain on a season ago that forced him to miss 20 games. James played through the rest of the game but was downgraded from probable to questionable on Tuesday afternoon.

James is currently averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in three starts this season. The Lakers are currently 1-2 and take on the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Lakers Vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 2.5-point favorites against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday with the total set at 223, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.