Lamar Jackson Expected to Play Week 4 vs. Broncos

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to play in a Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos Sunday.

Jackson is dealing with a lingering back injury sustained during Baltimore’s 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions. Jackson threw for 287 yards and one touchdown in the win, completing 51% of his passes. The back injury limited Jackson in practice this week, with the quarterback missing Wednesday and Thursday as a precautionary measure.

Priced at $8,000 on FanDuel, Jackson averages 253 passing yards per game, throwing at least one touchdown in every game this season. A dual-threat option for the Ravens, Jackson also has rushed 36 times for 251 yards and two touchdowns. The Week 4 matchup against the Broncos may prove difficult for Jackson, facing a Broncos defense that ranks fifth in DVOA. The Broncos allowed 119 yards to the New York Jets in a 26-0 win in Week 3.

Baltimore is a 1-point road favorite against the Broncos on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 44.5-point total.