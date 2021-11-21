Lamar Jackson (illness) Questionable to start Sunday vs. the Bears

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Lamar Jackson is questionable to start vs. the Chicago Bears because of an illness. However, his source says that Jackson’s illness is not Covid-19. Jackson has had Covid-19 twice already, but it’s rare for an NFL player to miss a game due to illness. Jackson did participate in a full practice on Friday, and the source said, was added to the injury report as a precautionary measure. This season, Jackson is ninth in passing yards with 2,447, seventh in rushing yards with 639, and has 14 touchdowns. He’s only ever missed two NFL games in his career, one in a meaningless game before the playoffs and the other due to testing positive for Covid-19. If Jackson can’t go, the Ravens will rely on Tyler Huntley, who has never started an NFL game. Baltimore has a tough stretch of games ahead and is coming off a loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.

