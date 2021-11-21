Lamar Jackson inactive for Week 11 against the Bears

Lamar Jackson is officially inactive for the Baltimore Ravens Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Rarely does an NFL player miss a game due to a non-Covid illness, and this will only be the third NFL game that Jackson will sit out in his four-year career. Subsequently, Tyler Huntley will get his first NFL start at quarterback. In his career, Huntley has only attempted 16 regular-season passes, completing half of them. The loss of Jackson is excellent news for a Bears team that is 3-6 and sitting third in the NFC North. Meanwhile, it’s terrible for Baltimore, as Jackson accounts for 82.8% of the Ravens’ offense. Jackson has 2,447 passing yards this season, leads the team in rushing yards with 639, and has 16 touchdowns.

