Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Thursday

Jackson sat out Ravens’ practice on Thursday, which is a bit concerning. After Wednesday’s practice, he told reporters that his hip was sore after flipping into the end zone last week, so it’s possible his absence was related to that. There’s been no indication that his status is in jeopardy for Week 3 vs. the Lions, but it’s worth noting any time a star quarterback like Jackson misses practice.

Jackson has been magnificent to start the year, especially in last week’s upset win vs. the Chiefs. He racked up 239 passing yards with one touchdown to go along with 107 yards and two scores on the ground.

He should have a field day vs. the Lions. They surrendered 41 points to the 49ers in Week 1 and 35 points to the Packers in Week 2, so their defense has been dreadful to start the year. That makes Jackson arguably the top quarterback in fantasy this week as long as he’s able to suit up.

