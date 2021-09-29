Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Wednesday

Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Wednesday, recovering from a back injury sustained in the Ravens’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed Wednesday's practice with a back injury. He took a couple good hits to the upper body in Detroit. LT Alejandro Villanueva and CB Tavon Young were out with knee injuries. WR Sammy Watkins got a rest day. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 29, 2021

It was reported Jackson took several hits in the 19-17 win and is likely sitting out of practice because of a precautionary measure. Jackson threw for 287 yards, completing 16 passes for one touchdown. A dual-threat option, Jackson also rushed for 58 yards on seven attempts.

While all indications are that Jackson will play in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, if he cannot play because of the back injury, expect Tyler Huntley to take over under-center duties. The second-year quarterback played two games for the Ravens last season, completing three passes for 15 yards.

The Ravens and Jackson have a tough test in Week 4, facing a Denver Broncos defense that ranks fifth in DVOA.

Baltimore is a 1-point road underdog against the Broncos on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 44.5-point total.