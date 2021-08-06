Lamar Jackson was activated from the COVID-19 list

After spending the past two weeks away from camp, the unvaccinated Lamar Jackson has been activated from the COVID-19 list by the Ravens.

https://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1423701606030139392

Jackson missed eight training camp practices before being brought back to the active roster on Friday. He did not practice on Friday but was in the building, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player went on the COVID-19 list following a positive test in late July. Jackson also missed Baltimore’s Week 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers after testing positive for the coronavirus last season. As mentioned, the 24-year-old remains unvaccinated, so it’s something potential fantasy owners should keep in mind heading into the 2021 campaign.

Jackson led the Ravens to 11 wins in 15 starts last season. The former Louisville standout passed for over 2,700 yards while throwing 26 touchdown passes against nine interceptions. He also put up the second 1,000-yard rushing campaign of his short NFL career, running for 1,005 while cashing in seven TDs on the ground.

The FanDuel Sportsbook has Lamar Jackson as the sixth favorite on the NFL MVP odds board, sitting at +1700.