LaMarcus Aldridge Could Return To NBA

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LaMarcus Aldridge is contemplating a return to the NBA.
ESPN Sources: After medical consultation, seven-time All-Star F LaMarcus Aldridge is seriously considering a return to the NBA this season. Aldridge retired with Brooklyn in mid-April with heart concerns, but is exploring the possibility of resuming his 15-year career.
The former Longhorn signed a one-year deal with the Nets on the veteran’s minimum after accepting a buyout from the Spurs. He’ll essentially be available to sign with any suitors pending clearance by the team’s medical doctors.
Aldridge will be meeting with teams over the next few weeks to assess his options.
In his 15th season in the NBA, Aldridge averaged over 13 points per game and started 23 of the 26 games he played. If he never steps on the court again, he’ll finish with a career average of 19.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
