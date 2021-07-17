Lance Lynn signs a contract extension with the White Sox

Lance Lynn and the White Sox agreed on a two-year, $38 million contract extension, MLBTradeRumors reports. There is also a third-year club option that could keep Lynn with the White Sox until after the 2024 season. Like a fine wine, Lynn is getting better with age. The 34-year old is 9-3 with a 1.99 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 105 strikeouts over 90.2 innings pitched in 16 starts for the Sox this season. Lynn could be their game-one starter in any playoff series this October.

