Lance McCullers Exits Early with Forearm Issue Tuesday

James Fegan of The Athletic reports Lance McCullers Jr. was pulled from Game 4 against the Chicago White Sox after experiencing forearm soreness.

Dusty Baker said Lance McCullers Jr. was pulled with right forearm discomfort — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 12, 2021

McCullers Jr. left Tuesday’s game after throwing 76 pitches in for innings, recording a no-decision in Houstons 10-1 series-clinching victory over the Chicago White Sox. Making 28 starts this season, McCullers last pitched in the Astros’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 30, throwing 98 pitches in six innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out four batters.

Posting a 13-5 record, McCullers has a 3.16 ERA, 27% K rate and a 1.22 WHIP, throwing 162.1 innings. Among qualified starters, he ranked 12th in ERA, 15th in K rate and 25th in WHIP.

The Astros will face the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series, scheduled to begin Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Houston is opened as a -136 home Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook and is currently -160 to win the series against the Red Sox.