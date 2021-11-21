Latavius Murray expected to play vs. Bears

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1462346294555332608

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Latavius Murray is expected to play today vs. the Bears. Murray has been out since Week 6 after suffering an ankle injury. In his absence, Devonta Freeman has been playing well, averaging 5.2 yards per carry and scoring three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Murray is averaging 3.6 yards per carry and has four touchdowns. It’s expected that Murray will split the load with Freeman, at least more so than earlier in the season. The Ravens are currently in first place in the AFC North and are third in overall rushing yards. However, keep in mind Lamar Jackson accounts for 639 of those yards. The Ravens could really use the help in the backfield, considering that Jackson is a game-time decision.

Make sure you have Fanduel Sportsbook open for this game because you’ll need to be right on top of the latest odds with so many questions surrounding the Ravens’ lineup today.