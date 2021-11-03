Lauri Markkanen Enters Health and Safety Protocols

https://twitter.com/cavs/status/1455925815045152771

Markkanen has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. He’s already been ruled out for the Cavaliers’ matchup vs. the Blazers on Wednesday, and he is expected to miss multiple games. Kevin Love is also sidelined due to health and safety protocols, so the Cavaliers will have a thin frontcourt for the time being.

Markkanen racked up a season-high 21 points over 35 minutes on Monday, and the Cavs played just eight men in that contest. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen should both see all the playing time they can handle vs. the Blazers, making both players appealing options on FanDuel. Allen has averaged 1.05 FanDuel points per minute this season, while Mobley has averaged 1.00.

Cedi Osman is the leading candidate to replace Markkanen in the starting lineup, while Dean Wade should see a few additional minutes off the bench.

The Cavaliers are currently listed as five-point home underdogs vs. the Blazers on FanDuel Sportsbook.