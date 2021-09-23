Laviska Shenault a Full Participant in Practice Wednesday

Demetrius Harvey reports Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault was a full participant in practice Wednesday and is expected to play in a Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

#Jaguars Week 3 injury report vs. Cardinals is lengthy, but not too much to be concerned about: WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) practiced in full, Meyer mentioned he'd go this week. DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) was limited. He was seen on the exercise bike today at prax. pic.twitter.com/rEzRi04RV8 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 22, 2021

Shenault left the Jaguars’ Week 2 32-13 loss to the Denver Broncos because of a shoulder injury, returning a negative MRI. Targeted seven times, he caught two passes for a loss of three yards. Seeing 19% of the Jaguars target share, Shenault is second, behind team leader Marvin Jones Jr.

Shenault is priced at $5,400 on FanDuel, and barring a setback in practice, should see a full allotment of targets. Last season, he was second in target share, behind DJ Chark, with 15% of Jacksonville’s targets. Marvin Jones and Chark should be the benefactors if Shenault sits out in Week 3

The Jaguars face an Arizona Cardinals pass defense that ranks eighth in pass DVOA and is a 7.5-point home underdog on FanDeul Sportsbook in a matchup with a 51.5-point total.