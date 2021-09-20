Laviska Shenault Expected to Play in Week 3

Jaguars’ WR Laviska Shenault, who injured his shoulder during Sunday’s loss to Denver, is expected to be able to play Sunday at home vs. Arizona, per Urban Meyer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2021

Shenault suffered a shoulder injury during the Jaguars’ Week 2 loss vs. the Broncos, and he underwent an MRI after the game. That said, head coach Urban Meyer told reporters that Shenault is expected to be available vs. the Cardinals in Week 3.

Shenault was a popular breakout candidate in fantasy drafts this summer, but his usage has been a bit disappointing to start the year. He’s been used primarily as a gadget player, with most of his targets coming near the line of scrimmage. He finished with seven targets before getting injured vs. the Broncos, but he turned them into -3 receiving yards.

That said, Shenault does have some appeal in vs. the Cardinals. They have played at the fastest pace in the league since Kliff Kingsbury took over as head coach, and the Cardinals and Vikings combined for 67 points last week. It remains to be seen if Trevor Lawrence can take advantage of this matchup — he threw four interceptions last week — but the Jaguars’ offense should run plenty of plays at a minimum.

The Jaguars are listed as 7.5-point home underdogs vs. the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook.