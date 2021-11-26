LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to play against the Kings

https://twitter.com/DanWoikeSports/status/1464305537038753794

The LA Times’ Dan Woike reports that coach Frank Vogel expects LeBron James and Anthony Davis to be available for the Lakers’ game against the Kings. On Wednesday, James showed no signs of injury against the Pacers; he played 43 minutes and scored 39 points in the win. He was also extremely clutch down the stretch putting up 17 points through the fourth quarter and overtime. James leads the Lakers with 24.6 points per game and is second on the team with 6.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Davis is returning from an illness that kept him out of Wednesday’s game. Davis is the Lakers’ second-leading scorer with 24.3 points per game and the team’s leading rebounder with 10.3 per game. Only Russell Westbrook plays more minutes for the Lakers than James and Davis.

