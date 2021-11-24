LeBron James and Anthony Davis Questionable Wednesday vs. Pacers

The Lakers were without James in their last contest while he served a one-game suspension, and they could be without their top two players for Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Pacers. James is currently questionable with an abdominal injury, while Davis is questionable with an illness. Davis was able to play through the illness on Tuesday, while James recently missed around two weeks with his injury. However, he had played in two straight games before getting hit with the suspension.
If either player is ruled out on Wednesday, it will open up additional usage opportunities for the rest of the roster. Russell Westbrook would see the most significant boost in value, and he’s coming off 61.6 FanDuel points without James in his last outing. Talen Horton-Tucker and Carmelo Anthony would also see an increase in value.
The Lakers have had a disastrous start to the year, and they’re currently listed as 5.5-point underdogs vs. the Pacers on FanDuel Sportsbook.
