LeBron James Expected to Miss at Least One Week

James is currently dealing with an abdominal injury, which is expected to sideline him for at least one week. That includes Thursday’s contest vs. the Thunder.

With James out of the lineup, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will have to pick up the slack. Westbrook has increased his usage rate by +6.3% with James off the court this season, while Davis has increased his usage rate by +4.1%. Both players have seen a sizable boost in fantasy production in that situation, and they’ve dominated in two complete games without their star teammate. Davis has averaged 55.0 FanDuel points per game, while Westbrook has averaged 54.15. Both players stand out as elite targets on Thursday’s DFS slate.

Unfortunately, the team’s results aren’t nearly as impressive without James on the court. They’ve by outscored by -2.7 points per 100 possessions in that situation, which makes them vulnerable to an upset. They should still be able to beat the Thunder, but they could have trouble covering the spread. They’re currently listed as 10.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.