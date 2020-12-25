LeBron James expected to play on Christmas for the Lakers

LeBron James is expected to play Christmas Day versus the Mavericks. James suffered a sprained ankle with about eight minutes left in the season-opening loss to the Clippers. Before the injury, James had 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes of game time. Neither the Lakers nor James have stated how close he is to 100% or how many minutes James will be able to play.

Fantasy owners are going to start James, and they should. If he starts for the Lakers, he starts for your fantasy team. You just don’t sit your star players, that will come back to burn you eventually. In daily fantasy however, you may want to find yourself a better option. James right now is going for $11,000. That’s a steep price to pay for someone who we can say for sure will finish the game.