LeBron James to play Monday

LeBron James will play in Monday’s Los Angeles Lakers matchup against the Portland Trailblazers, Matthew Moreno reports.

James has started the season with an ankle injury and was initially listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s game. He is priced at $10,500 on FanDuel.

Alongside Anthony Davis, James is a crucial piece to the Lakers’ rotation. In 67 games played last season, James averaged 34.6 minutes, 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game, including a massive 31% usage rate.

Portland allowed the fifth most points to opponents last season, averaging 123 points per game. Combined with the Lakers producing the second-highest points per game at 124.7, this game lookings to be a high scoring affair.

The Lakers are a 5.5-points home favorite against the Trailblazers on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a game with a 229 total.