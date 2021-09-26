Leonard Fournette to Start Against Rams Sunday

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have named Leonard Fournette the starter for a Week 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Bucs are expected to start RB Leonard Fournette today — a change — while the #Packers will try to protect Aaron Rodgers vs. the #49ers with a third-string left tackle. pic.twitter.com/cV2TmCgkDS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

Fournette takes over for Ronald Jones, who started at running back in the Buccaneers’ first two games of the season. In a 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, Jones rushed for 27 yards on six carries, averaging 4.50 yards per attempt. Despite being named the starter, Jones is second in the Buccaneers’ backfield in the share of the workload, responsible for 28% of the carries.

Fournette is priced at $5,800 on FanDuel, and in the Week 2 win saw 11 attempts, rushing for 52 yards and 52% of the team’s workload in carries.

The Rams rank 19th in rushing DVOA and could be a prime opportunity for Fournette to see a bulk of the offensive production. Tampa Bay is a 1.5-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 55.5-point total, the highest on the slate.