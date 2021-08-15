Leury Garcia Placed on Seven-Day Concussion IL

Garcia last played in a 9-8 win over the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 11, going 1-for-3, starting at shortstop. Appearing in 94 games this season, Garcia is slashing .239/.318/.333 with three home runs.
Cesar Hernandez will take over second base duties for Garcia Sunday. A trade deadline acquisition for the White Sox, Hernandez has appeared in 110 games this season with Chicago and Cleveland, hitting .234 with a .315 OBP and 20 home runs. Hernandez is priced at $3,100 on FanDuel.
After a 7-5 loss to the Yankees Saturday night, the White Sox will look to bounce back and capture a series win. They will face Nestor Cortes, who makes his sixth start of the season. With an 0-1 record, Cortes has a 2.70 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.06 WHIP.
Chicago is a -178 home Moneyline favorite against the Yankees on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 8.5-run total.
