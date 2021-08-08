Leury Garcia Scratched vs. Cubs

Tim Anderson was originally scheduled for an off-day on Sunday, but he was forced into action when Leury Garcia was scratched from the Chicago White Sox lineup. Cesar Hernandez moved down into Garcia’s spot in the batting order, with Anderson leading off against right-hander Zach Davies. The White Sox have not yet provided an update on why Garcia was scratched from the lineup.
Garcia was also absent from the starting lineup for the series opener between these teams on Friday, coming off the bench as a pinch-hitter in the extra-innings victory. He went 1-for-4 in Saturday’s game with one stolen base.
Anderson has the second-highest salary on single-game slates at FanDuel, although he has struggled through the first two games of this series. The all-star is 1-for-10 with one run batted in and four strikeouts this weekend. Hernandez is a more affordable $7,500, recording 53.1 fantasy points over the last two games.
The White Sox are big -186 road favorites over the Chicago Cubs as they conclude their three-game series on Sunday night.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.