Leury Garcia Scratched vs. Cubs

Tim Anderson was originally scheduled for an off-day on Sunday, but he was forced into action when Leury Garcia was scratched from the Chicago White Sox lineup. Cesar Hernandez moved down into Garcia’s spot in the batting order, with Anderson leading off against right-hander Zach Davies. The White Sox have not yet provided an update on why Garcia was scratched from the lineup.

Garcia was also absent from the starting lineup for the series opener between these teams on Friday, coming off the bench as a pinch-hitter in the extra-innings victory. He went 1-for-4 in Saturday’s game with one stolen base.

Anderson has the second-highest salary on single-game slates at FanDuel, although he has struggled through the first two games of this series. The all-star is 1-for-10 with one run batted in and four strikeouts this weekend. Hernandez is a more affordable $7,500, recording 53.1 fantasy points over the last two games.

The White Sox are big -186 road favorites over the Chicago Cubs as they conclude their three-game series on Sunday night.