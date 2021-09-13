Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman Remain on Practice Squad

This isn’t all that surprising. The two players signed with the team just last week, and it will take them some time to find their footing. Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon were also signed recently, but they will be on the active roster. Still, it seems like Ty’Son Williams will serve as the team’s workhorse on Monday Night Football. He’s the only running back who has been with the team since training camp, and he put together an impressive preseason.

Williams has plenty of fantasy appeal in that role. The Ravens were the most run-heavy team in football last season, running at a greater than 55% clip, and playing alongside Lamar Jackson opens up tons of running lanes. J.K. Dobbins averaged more than six yards per carry in this offense last year, while Gus Edwards averaged 5.0. Hill probably isn’t as good as either player, but it’s still a tremendous situation for the undrafted player out of BYU.

The Ravens are currently listed as 3.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.