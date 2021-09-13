Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman Remain on Practice Squad
September 13Matt LaMarcaSportsGrid
This isn’t all that surprising. The two players signed with the team just last week, and it will take them some time to find their footing. Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon were also signed recently, but they will be on the active roster. Still, it seems like Ty’Son Williams will serve as the team’s workhorse on Monday Night Football. He’s the only running back who has been with the team since training camp, and he put together an impressive preseason.
Williams has plenty of fantasy appeal in that role. The Ravens were the most run-heavy team in football last season, running at a greater than 55% clip, and playing alongside Lamar Jackson opens up tons of running lanes. J.K. Dobbins averaged more than six yards per carry in this offense last year, while Gus Edwards averaged 5.0. Hill probably isn’t as good as either player, but it’s still a tremendous situation for the undrafted player out of BYU.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.