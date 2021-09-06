Le’Veon Bell Working Out for the Ravens

The Ravens have suffered a few huge blows at running back before the start of the season. J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason, while Justice Hill recently tore his Achilles at practice. That leaves the team with only Gus Edwards and Ty’Son Williams on the depth chart in advance of their Week 1 contest vs. the Raiders.
With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the team is working out a few running backs on Monday. Bell, Devonta Freeman, and Elijah Holyfield are all visiting Baltimore, and it seems likely that one of them will sign with the team. The Ravens ran the ball at the highest frequency in the league last year, so adding a third running back to the roster should be a priority. Edwards should handle the majority of the snaps with Dobbins and Hill out of the picture, and those who snagged him with a late pick early in summer drafts could end up with one of the best bargains of the season.
The Ravens are currently listed as 4.5-point road favorites vs. the Raiders on FanDuel Sportsbook.
