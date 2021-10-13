Lions C Frank Ragnow Out For the Season

https://twitter.com/ttwentyman/status/1448303295089594372

Ragnow was diagnosed with turf toe and underwent surgery on Tuesday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters he is out for the season, which is a massive blow for the Lions’ offensive line. Ragnow was graded as a top-three center in run blocking and pass blocking by ProFootballFocus.

The Lions’ offense has already struggled this season. They rank just 25th in Football Outsiders offensive DVOA and 25th in points per game. D’Andre Swift has been their only consistent fantasy producer, and he’s scored at least 19.4 FanDuel points in three of his five games. He’s split carrier with Jamaal Williams in the run game, but he’s made up for it with his involvement as a pass-catcher. He’s racked up at least five targets in all five games, and he’s racked up 29 total catches. That’s the top mark among running backs.

The Lions are currently listed as 3.5-point home underdogs vs. the Bengals on FanDuel Sportsbook.