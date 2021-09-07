Lions RB D’Andre Swift “Ready To Go” For Week 1

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told 97.1 The Ticker on Tuesday that running back D’Andre Swift will be “ready to go” for their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per Dave Birkett.

Swift missed the entirety of the preseason for Detroit with a groin injury and left doubts as to whether he would be good to go for the opening game of the season. In 2020, the rookie had 521 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns along with 46 receptions for 357 yards and two receiving touchdowns. After backing up Adrian Peterson a year ago, Swift is expected to get the majority of the workload for the Lions with Peterson now gone and the only competition being from Jamaal Williams.

As a lingering groin injury throughout the preseason, it is something to monitor as Swift takes the field in Week 1 if it remains an issue for the lead back.

San Francisco 49ers Vs. Detroit Lions Odds

The Detroit Lions currently sit at +7.5 at home to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.