Lions RB D’Andre Swift “Ready To Go” For Week 1

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told 97.1 The Ticker on Tuesday that running back D’Andre Swift will be “ready to go” for their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per Dave Birkett.
Swift missed the entirety of the preseason for Detroit with a groin injury and left doubts as to whether he would be good to go for the opening game of the season. In 2020, the rookie had 521 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns along with 46 receptions for 357 yards and two receiving touchdowns. After backing up Adrian Peterson a year ago, Swift is expected to get the majority of the workload for the Lions with Peterson now gone and the only competition being from Jamaal Williams.
As a lingering groin injury throughout the preseason, it is something to monitor as Swift takes the field in Week 1 if it remains an issue for the lead back.
San Francisco 49ers Vs. Detroit Lions Odds
The Detroit Lions currently sit at +7.5 at home to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.