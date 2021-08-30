Lions Release Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1432360585778302980

Perriman entered the offseason as one of the favorites to be the Lions’ top receiver in 2021-22, but he won’t even make their Week 1 roster. He spent the end of training camp working exclusively with the Lions’ second-string offense, and the team decided to release him on Monday. His final preseason game was a major disappointment, finishing with just one catch for six yards and two drops.

With Perriman officially out of the picture, the team will move forward with Tyrell Williams, Quintez Cephus, and Amon-Ra St. Brown as their top receivers to start the year. Williams sat out last season, but he has had a productive career. His best season came in 2016 with the Chargers, finishing with 1,059 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged approximately 677 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the following three seasons. Cephus and St. Brown are younger players — Cephus was a fifth-round pick in 2020, St. Brown a fourth-rounder in 2021 — but this is one of the weakest groups of pass-catchers in the league overall.

It is expected to be a rebuilding year for the Lions, who are listed at +400 on FanDuel Sportsbook to finish with the worst record in the league.