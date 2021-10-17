Lions’ T.J. Hockenson Likely to Play Against Bengals

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson is expected to play in a Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1449649129123192835

Hockenson has been dealing with a lingering knee injury and, barring any setbacks ahead of the 1 p.m. Eastern start, should see a full allotment of targets from quarterback Jared Goff.

In a 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, Hockenson was targeted three times, catching two passes for 22 yards. The tight end is second on the team in targets with a 17% target share, only behind running back D’Andre Swift, who leads the team with an 18% target share. In three of the first five games this year, Hockenson has been targeted eight or more times.

Hockenson, priced at $6,400 on FanDuel, and the Lions receiving corps face a tough matchup in Week 6 against a Bengals defense ranked seventh in DVOA.

Detroit is a 3.5-point home underdog against the Bengals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 46.5-point total.