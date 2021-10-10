Lions WR Quintez Cephus Leaves Game Vs. Vikings With Shoulder Injury
October 10David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus left the game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings with a shoulder injury, per the team’s Twitter.
Cephus did not return after suffering the injury on a 21-yard reception in the second quarter. He was ruled out for the remainder of the loss. The second-year receiver has accrued 12 receptions on 19 targets for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Detroit is already one of the thinner teams in the league at wide receiver and any absence of this pass-catcher would be a tough blow. The Lions are off to an 0-5 start and are one of two winless teams left in the NFL.
More information on Cephus’s injury is likely to come throughout the week. The Lions will hope to get their first win of the season when they host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.
