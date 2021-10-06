Logan Webb Named Giants’ Game 1 Starter

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Giants will start Logan Webb on Friday’s NLDS opener.

The 24-year old right-hander has had an exceptional year. In 26 starts and 27 appearances, he went 11-3 with a 3.03 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and 158 strikeouts.

San Francisco’s opponent has yet to be determined as it’ll face the winner of Wednesday’s wild-card game between the Cardinals and the Dodgers. Against the Cardinals, the Giants are 1-1 with Webb on the mound and but they’re 4-2 when he starts against the Dodgers.

Moreover, the Giants won all three of Webb’s outings this season against the Dodgers and outscored them 17-9 in those games. Ironically, all three games were against Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías.

