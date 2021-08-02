Lonzo Ball Signs 4-Year $85 Million Contract With Bulls
August 2Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Chicago Bulls landed Lonzo Ball on a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, bringing the point guard in on a four-year $85 million contract. Ball spent the last two seasons with the Pelicans after getting dealt from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Antony Davis trade.
The eldest Ball brother had a career year in 2020-21, setting career-highs in points, three-point percentage, and effective field goal percentage. Lonzo finished the season with an average of 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and set the high mark on the Pelicans with 5.7 assists.
Ball should supplant Coby White atop the Bulls depth chart at point guard, setting up a dynamic backcourt with Zach LaVine. Nikola Vucevic is a legitimate frontcourt presence, leaving the Bulls with a trio that will help them compete against the best teams in the east.
The Bulls are priced as +10000 longshots to win the NBA title next season at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the Ball acquisition moves the team in the right direction.
