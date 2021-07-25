Lorenzo Cain Set to Return to Brewers on Tuesday

Lorenzo Cain will participate in his final rehabilitation assignment game on Sunday and is poised to return to the Milwaukee Brewers lineup on Tuesday. Cain last played on May 31, missing the last 45 games with a strained right hamstring injury.
Cain remains a defensive presence in center field, but his offensive contributions have been limited this season. The 12-year vet has the 15th best on-base plus slugging percentage among all Brewers hitters, swatting three long balls with nine runs batted in. Jackie Bradley Jr. has replaced Cain in center field but hasn’t lived up to the low offensive bar that Cain set. Bradley has an on-base plus slugging percentage of just .542 with six home runs and 26 runs batted in through 89 games this season. Cain will immediately take over center field upon return, although how effective he can be offensively remains to be seen.
The Brew Crew can complete the three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday night. The line has shifted in favor of Milwaukee, currently listed at -164 home chalk at FanDuel Sportsbook.
