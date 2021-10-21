Lou Williams Available to Play for Hawks Opener Against Mavericks

Kevin Chouinard of the Atlanta Hawks reports guard Lou Williams is available to play in the season opener against the Dallas Mavericks.

Williams will come off the bench, dealing with a hip injury. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic will start at guard against the Mavericks. The 16-year veteran split playing time during the 2020-21 season with the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks, playing 24 games, averaging 21 minutes, 10 points, two rebounds and three assists per game, exclusively playing off-the-bench. Williams was also second on the team in usage, recording a 24% usage rate, only behind Trae Young.

Williams is priced at $4,000 on FanDuel.

The Hawks, who posted a 41-31 record, made the playoffs as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, defeating the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers to make the Conference Finals, before losing to the eventual NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Atlanta is a 2-point home favorite against the Dallas Mavericks for the season opener on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 225-point total.