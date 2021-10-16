Luis Garcia leaves Game 1 of the ALCS due to injury for the Astros
October 16George KurtzSportsGrid
Luis Garcia was forced to leave Game 1 of the American League Championship Series early for the Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Garcia had to leave the game due to an injury, but the exact nature is unknown at this time. Garcia wouldn’t have been long for the game even if he had stayed healthy as he had given up four runs, on two hits, and three hits with three strikeouts before coming out of the game. Garcia was charged with five runs overall.
While any injury is certainly not good news, this one hurts as the Astros have already lost Lance McCullers for this series due to a forearm injury. Garica lasting only one inning also hurts because now the bullpen will need to throw eight innings after throwing 6.1 innings pitched Friday.
The Astros are currently getting crushed 8-0 in the bottom of the third inning. Nathan Eovaldi is on the mound for Boston, with Jake Odorizzi trying to eat up as many innings as possible for the Astros. The Astros are -122 (+8.5) on the run line, +2800 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 14, over (-104), and the under (-122). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.