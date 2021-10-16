Luis Garcia leaves Game 1 of the ALCS due to injury for the Astros

Luis Garcia was forced to leave Game 1 of the American League Championship Series early for the Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Garcia had to leave the game due to an injury, but the exact nature is unknown at this time. Garcia wouldn’t have been long for the game even if he had stayed healthy as he had given up four runs, on two hits, and three hits with three strikeouts before coming out of the game. Garcia was charged with five runs overall.

While any injury is certainly not good news, this one hurts as the Astros have already lost Lance McCullers for this series due to a forearm injury. Garica lasting only one inning also hurts because now the bullpen will need to throw eight innings after throwing 6.1 innings pitched Friday.

The Astros are currently getting crushed 8-0 in the bottom of the third inning. Nathan Eovaldi is on the mound for Boston, with Jake Odorizzi trying to eat up as many innings as possible for the Astros.