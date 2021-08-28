watch
LISTEN
BOS
8/28 4:05 PM EDT
CLE
NYY
8/28 4:07 PM EDT
OAK
KC
8/28 4:10 PM EDT
SEA
ARI
8/28 6:05 PM EDT
PHI
CIN
8/28 6:10 PM EDT
MIA
TOR
8/28 6:10 PM EDT
DET
TB
8/28 7:05 PM EDT
BAL
STL
8/28 7:05 PM EDT
PIT
HOU
8/28 7:05 PM EDT
TEX
CHC
8/28 7:10 PM EDT
CWS
MIL
8/28 7:10 PM EDT
MIN
WSH
8/28 7:10 PM EDT
NYM
SF
8/28 7:20 PM EDT
ATL
SD
8/28 9:07 PM EDT
LAA
COL
8/28 9:10 PM EDT
LAD

Luis Robert out of the starting lineup Saturday for the White Sox