Luis Robert out of the starting lineup Saturday for the White Sox

Luis Robert is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the White Sox, BaseballPress.com reports. Robert has been sensational since returning from the IL and is batting .409 with two home runs, three doubles, seven RBIs, and 10 runs over his last 10 games. However, the White Sox have been giving him days off on a regular basis as they want to make sure he stays healthy and helps them when they most need it, the postseason.

The White Sox are 75-55 entering Saturday and have a 10-game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central. Their next meaningful game isn’t until the divisional round of the playoffs. The biggest key to the Sox coming down the stretch may be just keeping the players focused and playing as well as can be heading into the playoffs.

The White Sox take on their cross-town rivals in the Cubs on Saturday. These two teams lit up the scoreboard and then some Friday to the tune of 27 runs crossing home plate. Lance Lynn will look to stop that onslaught as he will toe the slab for the Sox while Alec Mills will attempt the same for the Cubs. The White Sox are -156 (-1.5) on the run line, -310 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9, over (-115), and the under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.