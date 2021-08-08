Luis Robert Set to Re-Join White Sox on Monday

The Chicago White Sox have built a comfortable 10.0 game lead in the AL Central, and they’ve done so without their roster fully healthy. They’ll get a big piece back on Monday, as Tony La Russa confirmed that centerfielder Luis Robert would join the team in Minnesota for the series opener against the Twins.
Robert has been out since May 2 with a torn right hip flexor. The 23-year-old’s rehabilitation has gone well, as Robert was initially ruled out for three to four months following the injury. Robert has been gone for a few days longer than three months, putting him on the low-end of the spectrum.
Robert’s return impacts Adam Engel’s fantasy value. Engel has been the everyday centerfielder for the White Sox since Robert went down with the hip injury and has been having a career year. He has a career-best .880 on-base plus slugging percentage and has already tied his career-high of six home runs with nearly two months left in the season. Engel will continue to get playing time, working his way into the outfield positions when regulars need an off-day.
FanDuel Sportsbook will have a line on the White Sox vs. Twins game after the Chi Sox conclude their Sunday night affair against the Chicago Cubs.
