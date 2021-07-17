Luis Robert taking batting practice for the White Sox

Luis Robert took like batting practice for the White Sox on Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Robert also did some basic outfield work at the team’s spring training site in Arizona. Robert has been on the injured list since May 2 due to a hip injury. If all goes well in his rehab, the best-case scenario for a return to the lineup for Robert is early August. The Sox are running away with the American League Central so they can afford to play it safe with injuries to Eloy Jimenez (pectoral), Yasmani Grandal (knee), and Robert.

The White Sox are at home Saturday as they will try to even up their three-game series with the Astros. Luke Giolito starts for the Sox while Jake Odorizzi will toe the slab for the Astros. The White Sox are -178 (+1.5) on the run line, -116 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-118), and the under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.