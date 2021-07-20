Luis Robert Will Start Rehab Assignment on Wednesday

Few teams have been as good as the Chicago White Sox this season. The Chi Sox lead the AL Central by 7.5 games, and their .602 winning percentage is the third-best mark in the majors. The scariest part about their success is that they’ve accomplished big things without some integral pieces in their lineup. At least one of those players is nearing a return to action, though.

Luis Robert has been cleared to start a rehab assignment with the White Sox High-A affiliate Winston-Salem Dash and will report on Wednesday. Robert last played on May 2, when he tore his right hip flexor. His prognosis was originally a three to four month recovery time, and his return appears to be aligned with the short end of that spectrum.

Adam Engel has been the regular center fielder with Robert on the shelf, and his fantasy value will take a hit with Robert back with the White Sox. Engel has been effective offensively, with a .924 on-base plus slugging percentage, but Robert will resume center field duties when he’s healthy.

Eloy Jimenez is also working his way back from a torn pectoral muscle and is playing at Triple-A Charlotte.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the White Sox priced with the third-best odds to win the World Series, currently listed at +750.