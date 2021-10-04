Luis Rojas Out as Mets Manager

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1445101144410398725

2021 was an absolute disaster for the Mets, so it’s not surprising that the team has declined to pick up his option for next season. The team is already searching for a new President of Baseball Operations, and they want whoever they hire to have a say in the managerial hiring process. The team did offer Rojas a chance to stay in the organization in a yet to be determined role moving forward.

Whoever takes over the Mets will have a massive project on their hands. Virtually everyone on the team disappointed last season, so significant changes are expected in Flushing. The new president will have to decide what to do with Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard in free agency and whether or not the team will re-sign midseason acquisition Javier Baez. Conforto and Syndergaard are both eligible for the qualifying offer, so the team could receive draft pick compensation if they choose to test free agency and sign with another team.

Expectations will be high for the Mets regardless of what they do in the offseason. Owner Steve Cohen wants to build a championship-caliber team, so the clock is ticking.

As for this season, the Dodgers are the current favorites to win the World Series at +390 on FanDuel Sportsbook.