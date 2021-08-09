Luka Doncic Agrees to Supermax Deal with Mavericks

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Luka Doncic has agreed to a five-year $207 million rookie extension.

https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1424852095912628227

Receiving first-team All-NBA twice in his career, Doncic is the first player eligible for the designated rookie max extension, which he is expected to sign Tuesday.

A primary playmaker for the Mavericks, Doncic played 66 regular-season games last season, averaging 33 minutes, 25 points, eight rebounds and nine assists per game. He was sixth in the league in points per game, only behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and Steph Curry. Doncic also led the team in usage, with a 36% usage rate.

Playing three seasons with Dallas, he has led the team to the playoffs in two consecutive years. With a 42-30 record, the team secured the fifth seed in the Western Conference, losing in seven games to the Los Angeles Clippers. Playing through a reported neck injury, Doncic started all seven games for the Mavericks, averaging 40 minutes, 35 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists per game.

The Mavericks are currently +3000 to win the 2022 NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.