Luka Doncic Agrees to Supermax Deal with Mavericks

Receiving first-team All-NBA twice in his career, Doncic is the first player eligible for the designated rookie max extension, which he is expected to sign Tuesday.
A primary playmaker for the Mavericks, Doncic played 66 regular-season games last season, averaging 33 minutes, 25 points, eight rebounds and nine assists per game. He was sixth in the league in points per game, only behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and Steph Curry. Doncic also led the team in usage, with a 36% usage rate.
Playing three seasons with Dallas, he has led the team to the playoffs in two consecutive years. With a 42-30 record, the team secured the fifth seed in the Western Conference, losing in seven games to the Los Angeles Clippers. Playing through a reported neck injury, Doncic started all seven games for the Mavericks, averaging 40 minutes, 35 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists per game.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.