Luka Doncic Dominates in Olympic Debut

https://twitter.com/statmuse/status/1419547141651931136

Slovenia was able to secure a victory over Argentina in their first contest at the 2020 Olympics, thanks to a massive performance from Luka Doncic. He racked up 48 points, which was tied for the second-highest scoring total in mens’ Olympic basketball history. Oscar Schmidt — the Brazilian Hall-of-Famer — owns the record with 55 points in 1988.

Doncic was especially dominant in the first half, racking up 31 points, which allowed Slovenia to build a comfortable lead. He took his foot off the gas pedal in the second half, but his team still cruised to a comfortable 118-100 victory.

He did enough to earn some high praise from Sergio Hernandez, who is the coach of the Argentina national team.”For me, I said this two years ago: He is the best player in the world, including the NBA. And if there was any doubt in my mind, there is no doubt anymore. He is the best player in the world.”

Slovenia has moved to +900 to win the Gold Medal in men’s basketball on FanDuel Sportsbook, which puts them behind only the USA (-250) and Australia (+650). Either way, expect some more massive performances from Doncic in Tokyo.