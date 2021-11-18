Luka Doncic Doubtful Friday

https://twitter.com/espn_macmahon/status/1461450866729308170

Doncic is currently dealing with left ankle and knee sprains, which caused him to miss Wednesday’s game vs. the Suns. He’s also been listed as doubtful for Friday’s matchup vs. the Suns, so the Mavericks will likely be without their best player once again.

Jalen Brunson took over as the starting point guard in Doncic’s absence, and he racked up 18 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. He will once again be an excellent fantasy option on FanDuel, barring a massive price increase. Kristaps Porzingis led the team with a 33.6% usage rate, but his fantasy numbers were kept in check by a modest 7-20 shooting performance. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the team with 22 points, and he also has room for improvement after shooting just 9-23 from the field.

The Mavericks lost Wednesday’s game to the Suns by seven points, but Friday’s game will be played in Dallas. Still, expect them to be home underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.