Luke Voit Nears Return With Yankees

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports that Yankees manager Aaron Boone thinks Luke Voit is nearing a return following inflammation in his left knee. Voit could rejoin the team in Tampa Bay for their series against the Rays or when they head to Miami this weekend to take on the Marlins.

https://twitter.com/BryanHoch/status/1420123669855182851

The first baseman has been limited by one injury after another and has only appeared in 29 games this season. He’s still managed to be somewhat productive, as evidenced by his .241/.328/.370 slash line. But unfortunately, whenever he’s started to get into a bit of a rhythm, he’s found himself back on the injury list.

The concerning part of the injury is its inflammation in the same left knee that forced him to miss the first six weeks of the season. Voit was initially scheduled to return in early August so perhaps being ahead of schedule is a positive takeaway for Yankee fans.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.