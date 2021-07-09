Luke Voit out of the starting lineup for the Yankees on Friday
July 9George KurtzSportsGrid
Luke Voit out of the starting lineup for the Yankees on Friday, BaseballPress.com reports. The Yankees believe in giving players regular days off and according to manager Aaron Boone, that is what is happening here. It’s strange timing with the All-Star break next week and Voit scorching hot of late, batting .333 in his last eight games along with a five-hit game Tuesday.
D.J. Lemahieu will move over to play first base, and Rougned Odor will bat sixth and play second base in Voit’s absence. Miguel Andujar is also once again out of the lineup for the Yankees in this game as he is dealing with a wrist strain.
The Yankees are likely to go with a bullpen game in this contest with Nestor Cortes starting while the Astros will throw Jake Odorizzi. The Yankees are -170 (+1.5) on the run line, +116 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-120), and the under (-102). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
