Mac Jones Outshines Cam Newton in Preseason Finale
August 29Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The New England Patriots have been embroiled in a quarterback controversy since drafting Mac Jones with the 15th overall selection. Since then, Jones has kept pace with Cam Newton every step of the way, using the Patriots’ final preseason game against the New York Giants as the closing argument for why he should be under center to start the season.
Newton struggled on Sunday night, starting the game and leaving with a forgettable 2-for-5 performance throwing for 10 yards and an interception. Jones came on in relief of Newton, hurling for 163 yards and one touchdown on 11-for-15 passing. The rookie quarterback had several completions go north of 19 yards, with the longest being a 30-yard connection to Devin Asiasi.
The Patriots open the season against the Miami Dolphins on September 12 but don’t expect an answer from Bill Belichick about who he plans on starting at quarterback. Current odds at FanDuel Sportsbook has the Patriots listed as -3 favorites on the spread and -162 on the moneyline. The total sits at 45.
