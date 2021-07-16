Madison Bumgarner to Start Friday Against Cubs

Bumgarner was placed on the injured list on Jun. 3 due to a shoulder injury, last pitching in a 7-5 Diamondbacks loss to the New York Mets on Jun. 2. Bumgarner pitched two innings, throwing 48 pitches, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out two batters. This season, his second with the Diamondbacks, he is 4-5 in 12 starts, with a 5.73 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.26 WHIP. The highlight for Bumgarner this season is a seven-inning no-hitter win over the Atlanta Braves on Apr. 25.
The Diamondback will rely heavily on Bumgarner to help turn the season around. Since Jun. 3, Arizona starters have had the second-highest ERA at 5.50, a 20% K rate and a 1.61 WHIP.
Bumgarner will face a Cubs team with the third-lowest batting average, hitting .227, with a .305 OBP and a 26.4% strikeout rate, the third-highest in the majors.
Arizona, last in the National League West, are 26-66 this season. They are +50000 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.
