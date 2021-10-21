Magic Gary Harris a Late Scratch Wednesday Against Spurs

The Orlando Magic announce guard Gary Harris is a late scratch and will not play in the team’s season opener against the San Antonio Spurs.

🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨 @OrlandoMagic guard @thats_G_ will not play tonight due to right hamstring maintenance.@jalensuggs will now start in his place.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) October 21, 2021

Harris is dealing with a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Jalen Suggs in the starting lineup Wednesday.

A Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic member last season, Harris played 38 games, averaging 27 minutes, 10 points, two rebounds and two assists per game, joining the Magic as a late-season acquisition.

Suggs, who is priced at $4,800 on FanDuel, makes his NBA debut against the Spurs. The rookie started 30 games at Gonzaga last year, averaging 29 minutes, 14 points, five rebounds and four assists per game. Orlando hopes to improve from their 21-51 record last year, which was second-worst in the Eastern Conference, only behind the Detroit Pistons, who posted a 20-52 record.

The Magic are a 7-point road underdog against the Spurs on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 212.5-point total.