Maikel Franco Signs Minor-League Deal with Braves

The Braves are looking to shore up their roster before the postseason, and Franco gives them a bit of depth should they suffer an injury down the stretch. He’s been playing in the Braves minor league system, but he is eligible for the postseason since he signed before the end of August. Franco is primarily a third baseman, but he does have some experience at first as well.

Franco started his career with the Phillies, and he was once considered a promising prospect. That said, he never lived up to expectations. He finished with a wRC+ above 92 in just one of his final four years with the Phillies. His best season came with the Royals in 2020, when he played in all 60 games and posted a 106 wRC+. He struggled with the Orioles this year, and he was ultimately released on August 27.

The Braves are currently leading the NL East, but the division is still up for grabs. They own a 2.0-game lead over the Phillies and a 3.5-game lead over the Mets, so all three teams are still in contention. The Braves are listed at -220 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.