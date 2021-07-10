Major League Baseball announces All-Star Game additions and subtractions
July 10George KurtzSportsGrid
Major League Baseball announced several roster additions and subtractions to the All-Star Game on Tuesday, Jon Heyman at MLB Network reports. These players will replace those who have decided not to play for various reasons. The additions are Tim Anderson of the White Sox, Chris Bassitt of the Athletics, Whit Merrifield of the Royals, Joey Wendle of the Rays, Walker Buehler and Justin Turner of the Dodgers, Yadier Molina of the Cardinals, Freddy Peralta of the Brewers, Taijuan Walker of the Mets, and Max Scherzer of the Nationals. The game this season is in Coor’s Field. The subtractions are Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kevin Gausman and Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants, Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers, Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets and Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Carlos Correa, and Ryan Pressly of the Houston Astros.
Some players won’t participate because of injury, others because they are starting for their respective teams Sunday and thus wouldn’t be able to pitch two days later. Some teams use the four-day All-Star Break to place players on the injured list as they will be eligible to return right after or shortly after the break. These players may just need a few days off.
